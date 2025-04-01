Jack White announces 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' vinyl single

ABC/Nicole Wilder
By Josh Johnson

Jack White is celebrating his return to the road with a new vinyl release.

A 7-inch single spotlighting the song "Archbishop Harold Holmes," a cut off the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's latest solo effort, No Name, will be released April 11. It includes the original studio version backed by a live recording of the track from a September 2024 show in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

You can grab a copy on standard black vinyl via the purveyor of your choice or on a tri-color variant exclusively at Third Man Records physical stores.

Meanwhile, White will resume his U.S. tour in support of No Name Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.

