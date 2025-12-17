Jack White announces first-ever show in Kazakhstan

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

He's know for singing about a "Seven Nation Army," and now Jack White is set to play in one particular nation for the first time.

White has announced his debut performance in Kazakhstan, taking place in August 2026 at the Park Live Almaty festival.

The festival lineup also includes Gorillaz. For more info, visit Park.live.

White played much closer to home, in his actual hometown, on Thanksgiving Day for a halftime performance during a Detroit Lions game. The set included renditions of "Seven Nation Army" and White's solo song "That's How I'm Feeling," as well as a collaborative performance with Eminem.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!