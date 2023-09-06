Jack Johnson releasing 'Songs for Maui' benefit album in support of Hawaii wildfire relief efforts

Jack Johnson is releasing a new live album to support the wildfire relief and recovery efforts in the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Songs for Maui, due out September 15, was recorded in 2012 during Johnson's show at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center's Castle Theater. The set also featured guest performances by Hawaiian musicians Paula Fuga and John Cruz.

"All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now," Johnson says. "As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui 'ohana."

"We know it will be a long road ahead," the "Upside Down" singer adds. "We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need."

Johnson will also play a benefit concert alongside Fuga and Cruz on September 18 in Honolulu. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit JackJohnsonMusic.com.

