Jack Johnson announces theatrical premiere of 'SURFILMUSIC' ﻿documentary

Jack Johnson Performs At Eventim Apollo Jack Johnson performs on stage at the Eventim Apollo on June 21, 2023 in London, England. (C Brandon/Redferns) (C Brandon/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Jack Johnson has announced the theatrical premiere of his documentary, SURFILMUSIC.

The doc will screen in cinemas across the U.S. starting on June 5. For the full list of theaters and all ticket info, visit SURFILMUSIC.JackJohnsonMusic.com.

SURFILMUSIC, which previously premiered at the 2026 South by Southwest festival, "traces how Johnson's early years making surf films with close friends became a foundation for a much broader creative life, capturing moments in and out of the water that later surfaced in his songwriting," a press release says.

The SURFILMUSIC soundtrack is out now. Johnson will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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