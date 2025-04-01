Jack Antonoff announces 2025 Shadow of the City festivals

Jack Antonoff has announced the 2025 edition of his Shadow of the City festival.

For the first time, Shadow of the City is expanding to the West Coast alongside its usual East Coast event. Shadow of the City East takes place June 28 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, followed by Shadow of the City West held Oct. 25 in Irvine, California.

Antonoff's band Bleachers will headline both festivals. For more info, visit Shadowofthe.City.

You can also catch Bleachers at upcoming festivals including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

