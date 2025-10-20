Jack Antonoff announces 2025 edition of Ally Coalition benefit concert

By Josh Johnson

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs on day three of Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Jack Antonoff has announced the 2025 edition of his annual Talent Show benefit concert, which raises money for his Ally Coalition organization in support of unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

The show will take place Dec. 15 at the Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

"The Talent Show exists in its own special world that we have built over the last eleven years: bringing together my favorite artists to play a small room in New York for our people," Antonoff says. "All proceeds go to The Ally Coalition and their work supporting the homeless LGBTQ+ community - means the world to me and everyone who works hard to make this night happen every year."

The lineup hasn't yet been announced, though the show is known to feature surprise big-name guests. Past Talent Show performers have included Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent.

Antonoff formed The Ally Coalition alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, in 2013. For more info, visit TheAllyCoalition.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

