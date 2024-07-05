It's "Times Like These" you need to watch Tom Morello rock out to Foo Fighters

Tom Morello got to experience a Foo Fighters concert up close and personal at Poland's Open'er Festival.

In an Instagram post, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist shares a video of him rocking out backstage during the Foos' headlining set at the event on Wednesday. In the clip, frontman Dave Grohl goes up to Morello while he's rocking the "Times Like These" riff, which the "Killing in the Name" shredder responds to with some wholesome metal horns and headbanging.

Also at Open'er, Morello joined Måneskin to perform their collaboration, "GOSSIP," and performed his own solo set.

"Wild time last night at @opener_festival in Poland rocking out hard with pals @maneskinofficial and Dave Grohl & @foofighters!" Morello writes.

