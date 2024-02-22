It's "Showtime": Catfish and the Bottlemen return with first new song in five years

Catfish and the Bottlemen are back with their first new song in five years.

The track is called "Showtime" and follows the "Kathleen" outfit's 2019 album, The Balance. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

A new Catfish album, their fourth, is also in the works.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are also set to return to the live stage for their first shows in three years, including headlining the 2024 Reading & Leeds festival.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

