It's "Showtime": Catfish and the Bottlemen return with first new song in five years

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

Catfish and the Bottlemen are back with their first new song in five years.

The track is called "Showtime" and follows the "Kathleen" outfit's 2019 album, The Balance. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

A new Catfish album, their fourth, is also in the works.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are also set to return to the live stage for their first shows in three years, including headlining the 2024 Reading & Leeds festival.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!