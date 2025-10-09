'It's not even HALF TIME yet': Liam Gallagher teases future Oasis shows

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

And after all, the Oasis reunion tour still has a ways to go.

That's according to Liam Gallagher, who took to social media in response to a fan wondering why the Oasis song "The Hindu Times" hasn't been included in the tour's set list.

"It's not even HALF TIME yet," Gallagher writes. "It's a tour of 2 [halves]."

Of course, Gallagher's social media proclamations should always be taken with several grains of salt. You may recall when he previously said that Oasis had recorded a new album upon reuniting, only to later clarify that he was joking.

Still, Gallagher did previously tease future Oasis shows outside of social media, telling the audience at London's Wembley Stadium in September, "See you next year."

In the meantime, the Oasis reunion tour is set to continue throughout October and November with dates in Asia, Australia and South America. While the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers will be there, guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will miss the Asia and Australia dates while receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!