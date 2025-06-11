It entertained us: Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' video hits 2 billion views on YouTube

Here Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video is now, with 2 billion views on YouTube.

The iconic '90s clip, which was first uploaded to YouTube in 2009, is Nirvana's first to cross the 2 billion views threshold. It previously hit 1 billion views in 2019.

In the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl are seen rocking out in a grimy gymnasium alongside anarchist cheerleaders and moshing teens. The song, which was released as the lead single off Nirvana's 1991 album, Nevermind, and its video came to represent the angst felt by the generation's youth.

In February, Grohl and Novoselic reunited for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and performed "Smells Like Teen Spirit," with Post Malone taking on the role of the late Cobain.

