It ain't no lie, Sleep Theory's covered 'Bye Bye Bye'

Sleep Theory "Bye Bye Bye" single artwork. (Epitaph)
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Theory is doing this tonight, and by "this," we mean cover *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

The "Stuck in My Head" rockers have long included a rendition of the boy band classic in their live set, and have now recorded an official studio version.

The track adds heavy guitar riffs while keeping the sugary vocal harmonies and would certainly be a fitting soundtrack to Deadpool brutally murdering countless members of the Time Variance Authority.

You can watch the video for Sleep Theory's "Bye Bye Bye" cover streaming now on YouTube.

The cover follows Sleep Theory's 2025 debut album, Afterglow. The record's current single, "Words Are Worthless," hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and is currently climbing the Alternative Airplay chart.

Sleep Theory will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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