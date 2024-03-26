Is a Twenty One Pilots tour announcement coming?

It may be time to start stressing out about getting Twenty One Pilots tickets.

On Tuesday, March 26, venues including New York City's Barclays Center, Boston's TD Garden and London's O2 posted photos showing silhouettes of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun against a red background, similar to the cover artwork for their upcoming album, Clancy.

No tour announcement has officially been made, though, so stay tuned.

Clancy, the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, is due out May 17. It includes the lead single "Overcompensate." Twenty One Pilots recently teased another Clancy track, "Next Semester."

