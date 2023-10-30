Is Noah Kahan teasing a collaboration with Hozier?

Is Hozier the next artist to hop on the Noah Kahan collaboration train?

In a social media post, the "Dial Drunk" artist shared a video featuring countless screenshots of fans asking him to link up with the "Take Me to Church" singer in the studio. The clip is soundtracked to Kahan's Stick Season song "Northern Attitude," which he and Hozier performed live together during an October show in Nashville.

Kahan and Hozier also shared the live stage for a joint rendition of the latter's "Work Song" during an August concert in Virginia and are set to co-headline South Carolina's 2024 High Water Festival in April.

If a Hozier feature is indeed in the works, it'll continue Kahan's recent run of collaborations, which has included songs with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

Hozier, meanwhile, is currently on tour in support of his new album, Unreal Unearth, which dropped in August.

(A previous version of this story published on 10/30/23 misspelled Noah Kahan as Noah Kahn. The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

