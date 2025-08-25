Is everybody in? Gorillaz headlining new season of ﻿'Fortnite Festival'

Damon Albarn and Gorillaz perform on stage at the Oyafestivalen on August 10, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Fortnite players, ready to "Feel Good"?

Gorillaz is headlining the upcoming new season of Fortnite Festival, the rhythm game inside the massively popular video game platform.

Starting on Tuesday, you'll be able to play Fortnite as the four members of Damon Albarn's virtual band: Noodle, 2D, Russel and Murdoc. Additionally, the Gorillaz songs "DARE," "Clint Eastwood" and "On Melancholy Hill" will be available as Fortnite Jam Tracks, while "DARE" is getting its own emote. The Fortnite Festival Main Stage has also been transformed with Gorillaz-inspired decorations.

"It's an honor for all of you that I am finally to be immortalized in my own fiefdom," Murdoc says. "Watch out serfs, here I come."

For more info, visit Fortnite.com.

Gorillaz will be performing in real life as they kick off a four-night run in London starting Friday. Three of the shows will feature full-album performances of either Gorillaz, Demon Days or Plastic Beach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.