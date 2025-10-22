Interpol's Paul Banks guests on new Tycho song, 'Boundary Rider'

"Boundary Rider" single artwork. (Mom+Pop)
By Josh Johnson

Interpol frontman Paul Banks is featured on a new song called "Boundary Rider" from Tycho, the stage name of musician Scott Hansen.

"Interpol has long been one of my biggest influences so I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Paul on a song," Hansen says.

You can watch the "Boundary Rider" visualizer on YouTube.

Tycho previously collaborated with Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard on the 2021 single "Only Love."

Interpol's most recent album is 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!