Interpol's Paul Banks guests on new Tycho song, 'Boundary Rider'

Interpol frontman Paul Banks is featured on a new song called "Boundary Rider" from Tycho, the stage name of musician Scott Hansen.

"Interpol has long been one of my biggest influences so I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Paul on a song," Hansen says.

You can watch the "Boundary Rider" visualizer on YouTube.

Tycho previously collaborated with Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard on the 2021 single "Only Love."

Interpol's most recent album is 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.