Interpol, Blondie, Dreamcar playing 2024 Cruel World festival

Interpol, Blondie and the AFI/No Doubt collaborative band Dreamcar are playing the 2024 Cruel World festival, taking place May 11 in Pasadena, California.

As with past years, the lineup is mostly focused on bands from or influenced by the '80s alternative and new wave scene. Others on the 2024 bill include Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Gary Numan and The Alarm, as well as headliner Duran Duran.

For Dreamcar, which includes AFI frontman Davey Havok and No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, Cruel World will mark their first announced show since 2017.

Registration is open now for access to tickets, which go on sale Friday, December 8, at noon PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CruelWorldFest.com.

