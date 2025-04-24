Inhaler schedules US headlining dates

Inhaler has announced a run of U.S. tour dates.

The headlining shows span from Sept. 15 in Huntington, New York, to Sept. 26 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Inhaler.band.

Inhaler will be touring in support of their new album, Open Wide, which includes the single "Your House." You may also know them as the band fronted by Bono's son Eli Hewson.

Along with the headlining shows, Inhaler will be playing a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Sea.Hear.Now, Shaky Knees, Riot Fest and Soundside.

