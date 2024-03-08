Incubus shares rerecorded "Circles" off 'Morning View XXIII' ﻿album

Incubus has shared a new version of their song "Circles," featured on the upcoming rerecorded edition of their 2001 Morning View album, Morning View XXIII.

The updated recording is about 50 seconds longer than the original "Circles" and features an elongated intro and reworked, sludgier outro. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Morning View XXIII is due out May 10. Incubus previously shared the rerecorded version of the song "Echo."

You can catch Incubus on tour, during which they'll be performing Morning View in full, starting in August.

