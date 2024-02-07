Incubus moving forward with new bassist Nicole Row: "She's definitely part of the band now"

Incubus will be moving forward with new member Nicole Row on bass.

Row, who previously played with Panic! at the Disco, joined the "Drive" rockers in 2023 in place of longtime bassist Ben Kenney, who's been absent from the band since undergoing surgery for a brain tumor diagnosed in 2022.

"She's definitely part of the band now," frontman Brandon Boyd tells Rolling Stone of Row. "Her very first project with us was obviously going on tour, and she swooped in and was this delightful breath of fresh air, which we're so thankful for [for] so many reasons."

"It's always sad when somebody from a creative family decides to step away, but she brought a whole new universe into our band, which has been amazing," Boyd adds. "Part of that momentum we’re feeling in writing a new record is partly her fault."

As for Kenney, Boyd shares that he's "recovered" while adding that the situation is "complicated."

"It's complicated from an interpersonal point of view, but he himself decided to step away," Boyd says. "I think that the situation — as it would probably for anyone — gave rise to a bunch of questions about what he was doing in his life and the direction he was heading."

"From what I'm able to discern, [Kenney] decided it was time for him to step away and do other things," Boyd continues. "So god bless. We were sad at the revelation, but we love him deeply and we respect him and honor his contribution to our band for over 20 years."

Incubus will launch a U.S. arena tour in the summer, during which they'll be playing their 2001 album, Morning View, in full. They're also releasing a rerecorded version of Morning View on May 10.

