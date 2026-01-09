Incubus' Brandon Boyd shares new music update: 'We went back into the studio'

Back in the spring of 2025, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd said that the band's next album would be released in October and its first single would be dropping "very soon." Well, October has come and gone and the whole calendar has flipped to a new year without any Incubus single or album.

Boyd has now addressed the absence of new Incubus material in an Instagram post.

"It's a long story but we went back into the studio to write and record more after thinking we were done," Boyd writes.

He adds, "I'll pop back in soon and update you on when new music will be ready to share."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2024.

