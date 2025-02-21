Imagine Dragons' 'Whatever It Takes' video joins YouTube's billion views club

Imagine Dragons has earned another entry into YouTube's billion views club.

The band's video for "Whatever It Takes" marks their fifth to reach the milestone, following "Believer," "Thunder," "Radioactive" and "Demons."

The "Whatever It Takes" clip was first uploaded to YouTube in 2017, and finds Dan Reynolds and company performing inside a house that's filling up with water.

In addition to watching them on YouTube, you can catch Imagine Dragons on the big screen when their Live from the Hollywood Bowl concert film premieres in theaters in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.