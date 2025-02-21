Imagine Dragons' 'Whatever It Takes' video joins YouTube's billion views club

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has earned another entry into YouTube's billion views club.

The band's video for "Whatever It Takes" marks their fifth to reach the milestone, following "Believer," "Thunder," "Radioactive" and "Demons."

The "Whatever It Takes" clip was first uploaded to YouTube in 2017, and finds Dan Reynolds and company performing inside a house that's filling up with water.

In addition to watching them on YouTube, you can catch Imagine Dragons on the big screen when their Live from the Hollywood Bowl concert film premieres in theaters in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!