Imagine Dragons shares new version of "Take Me to the Beach" featuring Baker Boy

Imagine Dragons has shared a new version of "Take Me to the Beach" featuring Indigenous Australian rapper Baker Boy.

The updated recording features new lyrics performed by Baker Boy in his Yolŋu Matha language. You can listen to the collaboration now via digital outlets.

The original "Take Me to the Beach" appears on Imagine Dragons' new album, LOOM, which was released in June. ID also collaborated with Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin on a new version of the lead single "Eyes Closed."

In related news, Imagine Dragons is featured in the latest installment of Amazon Music's Songline series. They performed songs from Loom including "Eyes Closed" and "Take Me to the Beach," as well as past hits such as "Believer" and "Demons."

Imagine Dragons is currently touring the U.S. in support of Loom. The outing concludes Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

