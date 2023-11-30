Imagine Dragons honored with SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Imagine Dragons has received the Hall of Fame Award from the music tech organization SoundExchange, which collects and distributes digital performance royalties for musicians.

The prize recognizes the "Radioactive" outfit as one the most-streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

"Imagine Dragons is one of those bands that you know will be around a long time," says SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe. "Since their 2012 debut, they've churned out hit songs like 'Radioactive,' 'Demons,' and 'Believer' that continue to influence their genre. SoundExchange is happy to recognize Imagine Dragons as Hall of Fame artists for their enduring creativity and popularity."

SoundExchange previously honored Metallica with the Hall of Fame Award.

