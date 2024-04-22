Imagine Dragons announces new album + US tour

You no longer have to imagine a new Imagine Dragons album.

The sixth studio effort from the "Radioactive" outfit is called Loom and will arrive June 28. It's the follow-up to the two-part Mercury, which was released over 2021 and 2022.

Loom includes the lead single "Eyes Closed," which premiered April 3. The rest of the track list has yet to be revealed.

Along with the album news, ID has announced a U.S. tour, kicking off July 30 in Camden, New Jersey. The outing concludes October 22 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ImagineDragonsMusic.com.

