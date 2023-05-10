Imagine Dragons performs for WGA strikers, premieres "Crushed" video

Imagine Dragons shared their support for the Writers Guild of America's strike with a surprise performance for the picket line outside the Netflix building in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, frontman Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon played the ID songs "Radioactive" and "Whatever It Takes" for WGA members, who started the strike last week over writer pay in the streaming era.

In other Imagine Dragons news, the band has premiered the video for "Crushed," a track off 2022's Mercury -- Act 2 album. The clip follows a Ukrainian teenager walking through the destruction in his village, which was destroyed during Russia's ongoing invasion.

"We stand united with our Ukrainian friends," a message at the end of the video declares. "We love and support all of you."

You can watch the "Crushed" video streaming now on YouTube.

