Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill headlining 2026 Mosswood Meltdown festival

Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill are headlining the 2026 Mosswood Meltdown festival, taking place July 18-19 in Oakland, California.
The bill also includes The Return of Jack and Judy, a Ramones tribute band featuring Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney and former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen. A preparty taking place July 17 will feature Pavement.
Mosswood Meltdown is hosted by cult filmmaker John Waters.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MosswoodMeltdown.com.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.