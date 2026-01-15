Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill headlining 2026 Mosswood Meltdown festival

IGGY POP Iggy Pop at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) (Frank Micelotta/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill are headlining the 2026 Mosswood Meltdown festival, taking place July 18-19 in Oakland, California.

The bill also includes The Return of Jack and Judy, a Ramones tribute band featuring Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney and former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen. A preparty taking place July 17 will feature Pavement.

Mosswood Meltdown is hosted by cult filmmaker John Waters.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MosswoodMeltdown.com.

