If It Makes You Rage: Tom Morello guests on new Sheryl Crow song

A few months after sharing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction stage, Tom Morello and Sheryl Crow have linked up for a new song.

The track is called "Evolution" and features a guitar solo from the Rage Against the Machine shredder.

"To me, Tom's playing comes from some other planet," says Crow. "It's a cool bit of kismet that we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the same year, and his solo on 'Evolution' just ejects you into space."

You can listen to "Evolution" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube. The song is also the title track off Crow's upcoming album, due out March 29.

Both Rage and Crow were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Morello was the only Rage member to show up to the November ceremony; earlier this month, drummer Brad Wilk announced that the "Killing in the Name" outfit "will not be touring or playing live again."

