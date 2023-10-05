iDKHOW announces new album, '﻿GLOOM DIVISION'

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME has announced a new album called GLOOM DIVISION.

The second full-length offering from the "Choke" outfit will be released February 23, 2024. You can listen to the first single, "WHAT LOVE?", now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

GLOOM DIVISION follows iDKHOW's 2020 debut, Razzmatazz, which features the singles "Leave Me Alone" and "New Invention." It's also the first iDKHOW record following the departure of drummer Ryan Seaman, with whom frontman Dallon Weekes parted ways "after a series of broken trusts."

Here's the GLOOM DIVISION track list:

"DOWNSIDE"
"GLOOMTOWN BRATS"
"INFATUATION"
"WHAT LOVE?"
"SPKOTHDVL"
"SIXFT"
"FIND ME"  
"KISS & TELL"
"A LETTER"
"SATANIC PANIC"
"SUNNYSIDE"
"IDIOTS OF Oz"

