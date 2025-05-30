Iann dior announces new album, '﻿Cycles'

Big Noise
By Josh Johnson

Iann dior has announced a new album called Cycles.

The record is due out June 13. It was executive produced by Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann and features collaborations with blink-182's Travis Barker.

"This album came from a place of wanting to challenge myself creatively and push past where I've been before," dior says. "I've gone through a lot mentally and emotionally and I wanted the music to reflect that and being comfortable with the cycle."

Dior concludes his current U.S. headlining tour Friday in Los Angeles. He's set to perform at the Long Beach, California, Warped Tour stop in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

