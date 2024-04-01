Hozier's 'Unheard' EP grabs top-10 'Billboard' 200 debut

Hozier's new EP Unheard has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The set, which includes four songs recorded during the sessions for Hozier's 2023 Unreal Unearth album, starts at #10 on the chart with a total of 38,000 equivalent album units.

Hozier previously hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200 with his three full-length albums: Unreal Unearth, 2019's Wasteland, Baby! and 2014's self-titled debut. Wasteland, Baby! debuted at #1.

Hozier will launch a U.S. headlining tour in continued support of Unreal Unearth on April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

