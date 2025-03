Hozier, Vampire Weekend and Glass Animals are among the headliners for the 2025 Outside Lands festival, taking place Aug. 8-10 in San Francisco.

The bill also includes Bleachers, Wallows, Royel Otis, FINNEAS, almost monday and Good Neighbours.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SFOutsideLands.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.