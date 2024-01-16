Hozier, Noah Kahan, Vampire Weekend headlining 2024 Hinterland Music Festival

Hozier, Noah Kahan and Vampire Weekend will headline the 2024 Hinterland Music Festival, taking place August 2-4 in Saint Charles, Iowa.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 18, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HinterlandIowa.com.

Hinterland is one of several 2024 festivals, along with Railbird and High Water, that will feature both Hozier and Kahan. The two previously collaborated on a new version of Kahan's song "Northern Attitude."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.