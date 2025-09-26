Hozier and Mumford & Sons to release collab 'Rubber Band Man'

Take me to church, little lion man.

Hozier and Mumford & Sons have teamed up to release a song called "Rubber Band Man," which will be out Oct. 24. The song is not a cover of The Spinners' 1976 funky #2 hit "The Rubberband Man." Based on an Instagram clip of the two acts working on the song, it sounds like a folky, acoustic guitar-based tune, which is pretty much what you'd expect. Even Marcus Mumford is seen describing part of the song as "the strummy strummy thing."

"You're a world away/ but you're still the same/ I know you by heart and I will call you by your name," the two acts sing. "And it's a long way from the crack to the grave/ you know that I remember everything."

"Yeah, that's gonna be so dope," exclaims Marcus.

The two acts have previously performed together onstage at Bonnaroo in 2015 and at the Austin City Limits festival in 2023, but this is their first recorded collaboration.

Hozier will perform at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Sunday, and at this year's Austin City Limits festival on Oct. 3. Mumford's next live show is Oct. 8 in Chicago.

