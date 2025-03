Hozier and The Killers are headlining the 2025 Soundside Music Festival, taking place Sept. 27-28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The bill also features Weezer, Vampire Weekend, Djo, The Last Dinner Party and Gigi Perez, among others.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SoundsideMusicFestival.com.

