Hozier and beabadoobee are headlining the 2025 Sing Out Loud Festival, taking place Sept. 20-21 in St. Augustine, Florida.

The bill also includes Vance Joy, Gigi Perez, David Kushner, Father John Misty and the reunited Rilo Kiley.

Early bird tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SingOutLoudFestival.com.

