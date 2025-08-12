How 'Sweet': Temper Trap announces first new music in nine years

Out Of The Woods Festival 2023 Dougy Mandagi of the band The Temper Trap performs on stage during Out Of The Woods Festival 2023 on October 7, 2023 in Fremantle, Australia. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

If you're a Temper Trap fan, prepare for your disposition to get a lot sweeter.

The Australian band has announced the release of a new single called "Lucky Dimes," marking their first fresh material in nine years. It'll premiere Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can presave "Lucky Dimes" now and hear a preview via the Temper Trap Instagram.

The Temper Trap is best known for their 2008 single "Sweet Disposition," which was memorably included on the soundtrack for the film (500) Days of Summer. The group's most recent album is 2016's Thick as Thieves.

