How sweet: Sugar returns with first new music in over 30 years

The '90s alt-rock band Sugar is officially back.

The Bob Mould-led outfit has released a new song called "House of Dead Memories," marking their first fresh material in over 30 years.

Additionally, Sugar has announced their first live shows since 1995, taking place May 2 and May 3 in New York City, and May 23 and May 24 in London.

"The long pause is over," Mould says. "I'm excited to hit the PLAY button. See you in 2026!"

Presales begin Oct. 22, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 24. For all ticket info, visit SugarCopperBlue.com.

Mould formed Sugar alongside bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis following the breakup of his influential punk band Hüsker Du. The trio released two albums, 1992's Copper Blue and 1994's File Under: Easy Listening, before breaking up in 1995.

A new box set celebrating Copper Blue will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday, Nov. 28.

