How much house does $500,000 buy you in Deltona?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Deltona?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Deltona right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164
- Price: $499,999
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,613
- See 155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164 on Redfin.com
276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,739
- See 276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com
424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,059
- See 424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com
53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- See 53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com
3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,338
- See 3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com
2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,203
- See 2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com
205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,818
- See 205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com
320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,854
- See 320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com
41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,790
- See 41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com
101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- See 101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com
2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,267
- See 2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com
4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,952
- See 4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127 on Redfin.com
15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- See 15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com
4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,575
- See 4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com
6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,310
- See 6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com
3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,182
- See 3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com
1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com
5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,068
- See 5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com
418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,992
- See 418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com
33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,974
- See 33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on Redfin.com
1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com
3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,716
- See 3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com
35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,696
- See 35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,344
- See 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com
6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,369
- See 6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com
343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,824
- See 343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com
1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
- Price: $499,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,264
- See 1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com
3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,157
- See 3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com
4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 965
- See 4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com
3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 912
- See 3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.