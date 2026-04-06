How gas prices have changed in Orlando in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Orlando, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.
Orlando by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.22
--- Florida average: $4.20
- Week change: +$0.26 (+6.5%)
- Year change: +$0.99 (+30.8%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.86
- Week change: +$0.19 (+3.3%)
- Year change: +$2.18 (+59.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.87 (4/3/26)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22
#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.05
#4. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.07
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.08
#2. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.11
#1. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.12