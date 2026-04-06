How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.
Tampa by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.21
--- Florida average: $4.20
- Week change: +$0.24 (+6.0%)
- Year change: +$0.97 (+30.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.84
- Week change: +$0.17 (+3.0%)
- Year change: +$2.15 (+58.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.87 (4/2/26)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22
#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.05
#4. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.07
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.08
#2. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.11
#1. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.12