How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.

Tampa by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.21

--- Florida average: $4.20

- Week change: +$0.24 (+6.0%)

- Year change: +$0.97 (+30.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.84

- Week change: +$0.17 (+3.0%)

- Year change: +$2.15 (+58.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.87 (4/2/26)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22

#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23

#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.05

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#4. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.07

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.08

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#2. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.11

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#1. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.12