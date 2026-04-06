How gas prices have changed in Lakeland in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.
Lakeland by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.21
--- Florida average: $4.20
- Week change: +$0.24 (+6.1%)
- Year change: +$0.98 (+30.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.83
- Week change: +$0.19 (+3.3%)
- Year change: +$2.15 (+58.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.84 (4/4/26)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22
#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.05
#4. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.07
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.08
#2. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.11
#1. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $6.12