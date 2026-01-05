How gas prices have changed in Lakeland in the last week

By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Lakeland by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.82
--- Florida average: $2.81
- Week change: +$0.12 (+4.4%)
- Year change: -$0.33 (-10.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.46
- Week change: -$0.08 (-2.3%)
- Year change: +$0.01 (+0.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.69 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

