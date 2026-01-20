How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Jan. 20, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Toledo using data from AAA.

Gas prices are current as of January 20.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.82

- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

- Year change: -$0.30 (-9.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.51

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

- Year change: -$0.12 (-3.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21

#2. Casper, WY: $2.22

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Kahului, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Wailuku, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.62

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.92

