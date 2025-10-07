How gas prices have changed in Punta Gorda in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton using data from AAA. (jittawit21 // Shutterstock/jittawit21 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Punta Gorda, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Punta Gorda by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.98
--- Florida average: $3.02
- Week change: +$0.12 (+4.2%)
- Year change: -$0.11 (-3.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.87 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.55
- Week change: +$0.04 (+1.1%)
- Year change: +$0.13 (+3.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.67 (6/14/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

