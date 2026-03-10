Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Marches in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Hottest Marches in Florida since 1895

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Marches in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. March 1921

- Average temperature: 69°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.91"

#8. March 2023 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.27"

#8. March 1897 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59°F

- Total precipitation: 3.25"

#7. March 1945

- Average temperature: 69.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.8°F

- Total precipitation: 0.67"

#6. March 2015

- Average temperature: 69.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2"

#5. March 2003

- Average temperature: 69.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.1°F

- Total precipitation: 6.47"

#4. March 1907

- Average temperature: 69.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57°F

- Total precipitation: 0.8"

#3. March 2012

- Average temperature: 70.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.34"

#2. March 1997

- Average temperature: 70.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.59"

#1. March 2020

- Average temperature: 71°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.4°F

- Total precipitation: 0.53"