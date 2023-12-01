Hot Hot Heat drops first new song in seven years, "Shock Me"

Hot Hot Heat is heating up again.

The Canadian outfit has released a new song called "Shock Me." The track marks the first fresh HHH tune to follow their 2016 self-titled effort, which they then declared would be their final album.

You can listen to "Shock Me" now via digital outlets.

During their original run, Hot Hot Heat released five albums, including their 2002 debut Make Up the Breakdown, which was reissued in 2022 in honor of its 20th anniversary. The band was known for mid-2000s alternative singles, including "Bandages" and "Middle of Nowhere."

