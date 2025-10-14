The Hives schedule US tour dates for 2026

'The Hives Forever Forever the Hives' album artwork. ([PIAS])
By Josh Johnson

The Hives have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The trek begins March 13 in Nashville and wraps up March 26 in Chicago.

"The USA, a place so big we gotta do it in halves," the Swedish rockers say. "Eastern half… get your seatbelts and your helmets on, get your finances in order. We are finally coming your way as THE HIVES continue their musical eriksgata through the United States."

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHives.com.

The Hives will be touring in support of their latest album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, which was released in August.

