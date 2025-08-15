The Hives premiere title track for new album, '﻿The Hives Forever Forever the Hives'

The Hives get self-referential on their latest song, "The Hives Forever Forever the Hives," the title track off their upcoming album.

The song is accompanied by a video featuring the band members wearing crowns and old-age makeup as they walk into a great hall. As they watch their younger selves rock out, the older Hives eat through a field of mushrooms before their heads are cut off with swords.

"Swedish national broadcasting managed to sneak a documentary crew into Stockholm City Hall (site of the Nobel prize ceremony) and get footage of The Hives regeneration/re-spawning," The Hives say. "The secret to them being forever finally disclosed. Watch now and be aghast and amazed!"

The video for "The Hives Forever Forever the Hives" is on YouTube.

The Hives Forever Forever the Hives the album is due out Aug. 29. They'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

