The Hives announce new album, 'The Hives Forever Forever The Hives'

PIAS
By Josh Johnson

The Hives have announced a new album called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

The seventh studio effort from the "Hate to Say I Told You So" rockers will arrive Aug. 29 and features production by Mike D of Beastie Boys. Lead single "Enough Is Enough" is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Every single song a single, every single single a hit, every hit a direct hit in the face of the man," The Hives say.

Along with the album news, The Hives have announced a U.S. tour, kicking off Sept. 8 in Austin, Texas. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHives.com.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is the follow-up to 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. Here's the track list: 
"Enough Is Enough"
"Hooray Hooray Hooray"
"Bad Call"
"Paint a Picture"
"O.C.D.O.D."
"Legalize Living"
"Roll Out the Red Carpet"
"Born a Rebel"
"They Can't Hear the Music"
"Path of Most Resistance"
"The Hives Forever Forever The Hives"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

