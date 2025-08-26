Hit me card and soft: Billie Eilish launches signature UNO deck

Billie Eilish on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

If you want to play a Reverse Card like a true "bad guy," then do we have the UNO deck for you.

Billie Eilish has launched her own signature UNO Canvas deck, featuring "colors, symbols and numbers that showcase her artistic aesthetic, printed on 300-gram premium card stock."

You'll also find Eilish's "Blohsh" logo "integrated playfully throughout," according to the item's description.

You can preorder your Billie Eilish UNO deck now via her web store.

Eilish released her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, in 2024. She'll resume touring the U.S. in support of the record in October.

